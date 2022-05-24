Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.80.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,272,000 after acquiring an additional 481,668 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.77 and a 200-day moving average of $205.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $164.96 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

