Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.80.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $164.96 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.42. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,272,000 after buying an additional 481,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

