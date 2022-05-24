Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 326,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Veritex has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.