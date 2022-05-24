Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.48). Verona Pharma posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of VRNA stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $249.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,688 shares of company stock valued at $135,597. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

