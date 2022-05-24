Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.43 and the highest is $3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $16.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.10.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.35. 1,636,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,965. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.97.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.