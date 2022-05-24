Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) PT Lowered to GBX 480

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 480 ($6.04) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.10) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 464.83 ($5.85).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 353.40 ($4.45) on Monday. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 310 ($3.90) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.72. The company has a market capitalization of £958.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.97), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($44,544.99).

Vesuvius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.