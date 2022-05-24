Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.700-$0.950 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.70-0.95 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

