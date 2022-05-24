View (VIEW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect View to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. View has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded View from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of View in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of View by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of View by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

