Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.11.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.24%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,459,994.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

