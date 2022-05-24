Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Vipshop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Vipshop by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

