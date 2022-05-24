Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.08) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.19% from the company’s current price.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.08) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.11 ($2.87).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 151.99 ($1.91) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($64,552.66).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

