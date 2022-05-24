Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRDN. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

VRDN opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $958,836 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $396,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

