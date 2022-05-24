Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) CEO Purchases $33,900.00 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Scott Duncan acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,723.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VIRI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,219. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virios Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

