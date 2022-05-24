Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 969,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.