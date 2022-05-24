Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.41. Visteon reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

VC traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 258,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,869. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,647,000 after acquiring an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after acquiring an additional 173,616 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

