VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,748. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.