VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of VOC stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 152,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,748. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

