VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of VOC stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 152,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,748. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
