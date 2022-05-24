Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.76) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.85) to GBX 146 ($1.84) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $14,928,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 348,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 249,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 758,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

