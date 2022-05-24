Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.25.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.85) to GBX 146 ($1.84) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.76) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
