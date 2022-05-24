Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €225.35 ($239.74).

Several research firms recently commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($276.60) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($239.36) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($329.79) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €147.82 ($157.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €150.66 and a 200-day moving average of €168.77. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($139.68) and a 1-year high of €245.45 ($261.12). The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.