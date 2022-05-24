Volta (NYSE:VLTA) & Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Volta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Volta and Wallbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta $32.31 million 11.33 -$276.60 million N/A N/A Wallbox $84.68 million 18.57 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

Wallbox has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Profitability

This table compares Volta and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta N/A -92.38% -43.75% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Volta and Wallbox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta 1 3 4 0 2.38 Wallbox 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volta presently has a consensus price target of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 222.49%. Wallbox has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 101.92%. Given Volta’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Volta is more favorable than Wallbox.

Summary

Wallbox beats Volta on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Wallbox (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

