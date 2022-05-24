Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.04 ($63.88).
A number of research firms have commented on VNA. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($62.13) target price on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
VNA stock opened at €34.50 ($36.70) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($64.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.59 and a 200 day moving average of €45.69.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
