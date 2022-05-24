Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on VYGVF shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Voyager Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

VYGVF stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $372.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

