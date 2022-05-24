Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €171.70 ($182.66).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($211.70) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($195.74) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of WCH stock opened at €160.85 ($171.12) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €116.65 ($124.10) and a 1 year high of €177.75 ($189.10). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €147.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

