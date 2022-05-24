Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives €171.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €171.70 ($182.66).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCH shares. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($218.09) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €199.00 ($211.70) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

ETR WCH opened at €160.85 ($171.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €147.44. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €116.65 ($124.10) and a 52-week high of €177.75 ($189.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

