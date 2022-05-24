WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WKME. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter worth about $7,303,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,414,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

