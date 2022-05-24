WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. WalkMe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WalkMe by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WKME. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

