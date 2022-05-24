WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

WKME opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

