WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $18.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.47% from the company’s previous close.

WKME has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

WKME traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,108. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WalkMe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,414,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

