Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $3.40 on Monday, hitting $122.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,387,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,253. The firm has a market cap of $337.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 363,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

