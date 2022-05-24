Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion.Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WMT opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.57.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

