Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.60. 14,387,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,958,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average is $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $337.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

