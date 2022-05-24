Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €28.40 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €28.40 ($30.21) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock traded up €0.24 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €18.80 ($20.00). 400,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.55. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.68 ($18.81) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($31.24).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

