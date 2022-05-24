Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

LON WHR opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £712.92 million and a PE ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.53. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.20 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.24).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

