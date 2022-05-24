Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.75 Per Share

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 167.40 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. The stock has a market cap of £711.22 million and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.53. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 136.20 ($1.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.24).

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

