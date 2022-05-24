WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Purchases $29,520.00 in Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of WaveDancer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 914,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,026.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WaveDancer stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 1,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,756. WaveDancer, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

WaveDancer, Inc provides software solutions for government and commercial organizations. Its software solutions specialize in secure supply chain management, as well as cutting edge IT network security. The company's technology brings transactions, documentation, and authorizations together in web-based interface that provides an unprecedented level of accountability, auditability, and predictability.

