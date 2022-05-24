Wedbush Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $263.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $236.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.04.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,920. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.