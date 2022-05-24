Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pegasystems (PEGA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA):

5/12/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/11/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

5/8/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

5/4/2022 – Pegasystems is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2022 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $155.00 to $100.00.

4/22/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Pegasystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

4/19/2022 – Pegasystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2022 – Pegasystems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,181. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $143.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

