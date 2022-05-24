Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for UserTesting (USER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UserTesting (NYSE: USER) recently:

5/12/2022 – UserTesting was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

5/10/2022 – UserTesting was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

5/5/2022 – UserTesting had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/4/2022 – UserTesting was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

5/3/2022 – UserTesting was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

USER traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 6,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,104. UserTesting Inc has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27.

Get UserTesting Inc alerts:

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 100,574 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $817,666.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 436,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,229 over the last ninety days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.