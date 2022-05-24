Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Community (FCCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – First Community was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

5/13/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – First Community was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

4/27/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – First Community was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

4/19/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – First Community was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

3/28/2022 – First Community was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

3/26/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. 562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. First Community Co. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $143.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.66.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. Research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

