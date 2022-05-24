Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rapid7 (RPD)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/10/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $110.00.

5/5/2022 – Rapid7 had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/5/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $110.00.

5/5/2022 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00.

5/3/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2022 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

4/19/2022 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2022 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/12/2022 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RPD traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,998. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.12. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,851,000 after acquiring an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

