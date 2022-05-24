Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TravelCenters of America (TA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) recently:

5/17/2022 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2022 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

5/3/2022 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

5/3/2022 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/13/2022 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – TravelCenters of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $506.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.98.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

