Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/17/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/6/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/5/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/5/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/5/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/5/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/11/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $135.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,307. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $98.65.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 41,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,996 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 175,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.