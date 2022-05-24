Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/5/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/5/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/5/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/5/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $135.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Silicon Motion Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,307. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 41,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,996 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,048 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 175,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

