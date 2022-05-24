Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Killam Apartment REIT (KMMPF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS: KMMPF) in the last few weeks:
- 5/9/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$24.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.50 to C$23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$24.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$23.75.
- 5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00.
- 4/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.50 to C$25.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
KMMPF stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Killam Apartment REIT (KMMPF)
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.