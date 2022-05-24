Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Killam Apartment REIT (KMMPF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS: KMMPF) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$24.00.

5/9/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.50 to C$23.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$24.00.

5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$23.75.

5/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

4/27/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

4/6/2022 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.50 to C$25.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KMMPF stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

