Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xebec Adsorption (XBC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE: XBC) in the last few weeks:
- 5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.50.
- 5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.40. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.25.
- 5/12/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50.
- 4/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.40.
- 4/4/2022 – Xebec Adsorption is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$4.00.
- 3/30/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating.
- 3/30/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.
XBC stock opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.15. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57. The company has a market cap of C$139.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.37.
Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Featured Articles
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.