Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xebec Adsorption (XBC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE: XBC) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.50.

5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.40. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.25.

5/12/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

4/14/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

4/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.40.

4/4/2022 – Xebec Adsorption is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.00.

3/31/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$4.00.

3/30/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating.

3/30/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

XBC stock opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.15. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57. The company has a market cap of C$139.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.37.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

