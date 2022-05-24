Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WSP Global (WSPOF)

WSP Global (OTCMKTS: WSPOF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$177.00.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$186.00 to C$170.00.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$185.00.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$197.00.

5/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$180.00.

5/12/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$170.00.

4/25/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$190.00 to C$180.00.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF remained flat at $$105.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. WSP Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.83.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

