Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/16/2022 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/14/2022 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2022 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Limelight Networks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 1,184,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,520. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bob Lyons bought 55,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,266.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

