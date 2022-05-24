Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ: RVSB):

5/4/2022 – Riverview Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

4/5/2022 – Riverview Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $148.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,222 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

