Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $200.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

NYSE:AAP opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $176.72 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

