Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Welltower stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. Welltower has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after purchasing an additional 197,780 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

